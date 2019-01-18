Ahead of another outstanding sporting weekend, the TAB runs you through their best bets.

Camila Giorgi v Karolina Pliskova

Giorgi has been dominant, but this is a real step up in class in comparison to her recent opponents.

Pliskova recently added to her collection of titles in Brisbane and has a commanding 4-1 edge in the Head-to-Head against Giorgi. More specifically, she has won all three encounters on a hard court and it's her serve where she'll gain a significant edge.

Cairns Taipans v NZ Breakers

Points Start: NZ Breakers -1.5 ($1.90)

Cairns haven't come close to the Breakers in their two earlier clashes this season, losing by a combined 34 points.

In saying that, the Taipans have improved dramatically over the past fortnight but an in-form Breakers side are a bad matchup for Cairns.

The Breakers have covered four of six overall while Cairns have covered just two of 11 at home all season.

Melbourne Victory v Wellington Phoenix

Total Goals (2.5): Over 2.5 Goals ($1.62)

Combining the games these two sides have played this season, over 2.5 goals has hit in 16 of the 27 games and 5 of the last 6 between these clubs.

The Phoenix games are averaging a touch over three goals in their current eight-game win streak, while three of the last four Victory games have seen more than two goals.

JR & N Berkett Telegraph

2 Melody Belle ($2.30)

An outstanding mare who has won eight races from 16 starts and is a three-time Group 1 winner. Freshened after a classy win in the Group 1 Windsor Park Plate (1600m) at Hastings in September and was desperately unlucky when a fresh up 3rd in the Group 1 Railway Stakes (1200m) at Ellerslie.

New Orleans v LA Rams

Points Start: New Orleans -3.5 ($1.97)

Home favourites of 3 or more are 12-7 against the spread over the last 15 years in Conference Championship games. LA have covered just 6 of their last 17 after conceding 21-plus points.

The Rams need to be able to control the clock and they just aren't going to be able to do that against New Orleans.