In case you hadn't heard, apparently the All Blacks are "vulnerable".

The All Blacks ended their season last year with a Northern Tour, facing Japan, England, Ireland and Italy. They beat Japan and Italy in convincing fashion, as you would expect, but it was their performances against England and Ireland that rang alarm bells in the media across the globe.

First, they only narrowly defeated England 16-15, thanks to a controversial late no-try call. Then they lost the biggest test of the year to Ireland 16-9 - their second loss of the season - leading to an unprecedented wave of pieces saying how vulnerable the All Blacks are.

Are rugby's perennial number ones vulnerable? If you believe the media, then yes. Yes they are.

Here's a list of writers, pundits and publications who have brandished the "v" word (or something similar):

All Blacks 'vulnerable' after surprise defeat - Former Wallabies star Peter FitzSimons

"They lost to Ireland and they nearly lost to England last week. I mean, they're vulnerable," FitzSimons said on Australian sports TV programme Sports Sunday.

Five things rugby union learned in 2018: The vulnerable All Blacks...

The Independent's Sam Peters writes:

"After New Zealand thumped one of the worst Australia teams in living memory in August, the crowing headline in the New Zealand Herald told us 'Beauden Barrett's All Blacks will be unbeatable at the World Cup'.

"Less than three months later, after Beauden Barrett's All Blacks had been convincingly beaten by Joe Schmidt's Ireland for the second time in a couple of years, we were reminded of the folly of such long-distance proclamations."

All Blacks vulnerable, Ireland must take risks

Former Ireland and British & Irish Lions midfielder Gordon D'Arcy writes for the Irish Times:

"The All Blacks remain 20 leagues ahead of the contenders – mainly because they constantly seek to evolve their attack on the pitch without fear of error – but they lack the control we saw in 2015."

Can the All Blacks restore the veil of invincibility in 2019?

rugbymagazine.com's Alistair Stokes writes:

"The almost untouchable aura that has traditionally surrounded the All Blacks has suffered a gradual decline since the world's top-ranked team claimed a second consecutive World Cup title at Twickenham in 2015.

"With Joe Schmidt's terrifyingly coordinated Irish side disputing New Zealand's place atop the World Rugby rankings and England's and South Africa's performances against the All Blacks over the last four months, the chasing pack are beginning to sniff Kiwi blood."

England's tactical superiority shows All Blacks' rivals are closing the gap

Former All Blacks first five-eighths Nick Evans writes for the Guardian:

"England have showed that the All Blacks' rivals are working out where they can be pressurised.

"New Zealand were forced to rely on individual creativity to get them into the right areas of the field because their tactical kicking was not up to scratch and that will be a concern. Defensively, they also looked vulnerable, as we have seen in recent matches.

"There will also be a wariness about the All Blacks because England were tactically superior on the day."

All Blacks season review: Craig Dowd's key takeaways from 2018

Former All Black Craig Dowd writes for ESPN:

"It is clear there is no longer a wide gap between New Zealand and the chasing field.

"There is a human element about the All Blacks at the moment and, if anything, they are a bit of a wounded beast.

"The confidence the opposing sides will take from their games is that the All Blacks are not unbeatable and they are no longer this team bound in mystique and aura that sets them apart from the rest."

Rugby - Cracks in New Zealand edifice give rest of world hope

Reuters' Mitch Phillips writes:

"New Zealand won 12 of their 14 games, secured the Rugby Championship for the fourth year in a row and Bledisloe Cup for the 16th, yet 2018 was the year when people began to think the mighty All Blacks might be vulnerable.

"What made that 16-9 victory so much of an eye opener was that it was not any smash and grab affair or something achieved after an hour of heroic defence, but a controlled and deserved triumph in which Ireland looked the better team for most of the match and played as if they expected, rather than hoped, to win.

"It was the first time since 1995 that the All Blacks had failed to score a try against a northern hemisphere team and, in the face of the rush defence masterminded by Andy Farrell, superstars like Beauden Barrett suddenly looked distinctly human."

Winter is coming - Why Steve Hansen and the All Blacks should be worried about Ireland loss

NZ Herald sports writer Joel Kulasingham writes:

"This defeat feels different. The All Blacks were well and truly beaten. Winter is coming – and Hansen is starting to feel the chill."

Others are catching up on the All Blacks now - NZ Herald editorial

NZ Herald editorial team writes:

"Against Ireland, they were comprehensively beaten, not just on the scoreboard but in territory, possession and sheer grit. Often we see opponents start a match with more fire and intensity than the All Blacks but they seldom keep it up.

In the past the Irish have always faded well before the end. Not last weekend. The team coached by Kiwi Joe Schmidt never faded. They kept the pressure on the All Blacks to the final whistle."

