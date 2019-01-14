The Halberg Foundation has announced nine sporting highlights to contend for New Zealand's favourite sporting moment of 2018.

The sporting moment award – the only category that is selected by the public at the Halberg Awards - gives Kiwis the opportunity to choose the nation's most exciting, remarkable, or compelling sporting moment, game or series.

Last year's highlights, which were selected by a panel of media representatives, include moments from the Winter Olympics, Commonwealth Games, cricket, football, rugby league and rugby.



The full list of Favourite Sporting Moment of the Year finalists are:

1. Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott medaling at the Olympic Winter Games within two hours of each other (Pyeongchang)

2. David Liti breaking a Commonwealth record and winning gold in the men's 105kg+ weightlifting division at the Commonwealth Games (Gold Coast)

3. Kelly Brazier scoring a long-range solo try in extra time to secure gold for the Black Ferns Sevens against Australia at the Commonwealth Games (Gold Coast)

4. Vantage Black Sticks Women penalty shootout over Olympic champions England in semifinal at the Commonwealth Games (Gold Coast)

5. Amelia Kerr blasting a record-breaking 232 not out against Ireland for the White Ferns, achieving the highest score in women's ODIs (Dublin)

6. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck receiving an impromptu haka after winning the Dally M Player of the Year (Sydney)

7. Auckland Rugby winning the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership final after a dramatic finish in extra time against Canterbury (Auckland)

8. Black Caps winning the first test against Pakistan by four runs (Abu Dhabi)

9. Anna Leat's successful penalty shootout against Japan, leading New Zealand into the semifinal of the Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup (New Zealand vs Japan, Uruguay)

Advertisement

Voting is now open to the public via text message or online. The winner will be presented at the 56th Halberg Awards on February 21 at Spark Arena in Auckland.