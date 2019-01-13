Wellington Phoenix star Steven Taylor's alleged love triangle has turned into a love quadrangle with a third woman claiming to have been seeing the footballer at the same time he was dating two other women.

And, as Taylor is alleged to have done with the other two women, the former Premier League defender's pet name for Katy Coffey was "long pins".

Last week The Sun reported Taylor, who joined the Phoenix from Peterborough United in October last year, had dated 22-year-old Diana Adomaitis for over six months while seeing an Australian model behind her back.

The unnamed Australian woman messaged Adomaitis just before Christmas to tell her that she had been having sex with Taylor - after seeing photos of the couple in Taylor's seaside flat in Wellington.

Steven Taylor celebrates his goal in the Wellington Phoenix's game against Brisbane Roar. Photo / Photosport

Now 33-year-old Coffey, a model and singer-songwriter from Manchester, has revealed that she, too, had been dating Taylor - for over two years.

"I can't believe it," Coffey told The Sun. "He told me he wanted us to get married and spend our lives together.

"We even went on holiday to Tenerife twice and he told me he wanted me to meet his family. I feel like such a fool.

"I honestly believe he has something wrong with him. People don't treat others that way.

"He thinks just because he's a footballer he can treat people like dirt.

"To call us the same pet names is sick. He couldn't even be bothered to be original."

Katy Coffey is the latest jilted lover to expose Steven Taylor. Photo / Instagram

According to The Sun, Taylor sent Coffey messages calling her "long pins" just two days after telling Adomaitis she had him "smitten like a kitten".

Adomaitis said she was "livid" when she discovered the 32-year-old Phoenix star had called his Australian girlfriend "miss perfect bum" and sent her messages saying "I would love to be feeling ur unreal body".

"He's obviously done this before. I feel so hurt. I told him it was over and he pleaded with me to give him another chance," Adomatis told The Sun.

"He said, 'Come over to New Zealand and we can work this out. I've made a mistake'. But I don't want anything to do with him."

"I thought this was the real thing but it was all lies. He's an arrogant footballer who thinks he's God's gift and can get any woman. But the sex wasn't brilliant. I had a lucky escape."

Diana Adomaitis visited Taylor in Wellington. Photo / Instagram

Taylor has been a standout for the Phoenix in their impressive A-League campaign this season, with the team unbeaten in their past eight games - a new club record.

He refused to comment when approached by The Sun.

Phoenix CEO David Dome told the Herald last week the club will not be commenting on the matter.

"We are not making any comment on it - it's a personal matter for Steven.

"If there needs to be any discussions, that will be for the head coach to take up. We have total faith that Mark will address it appropriately, if it is required."