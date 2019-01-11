Kiwi Michael Venus and partner Raven Klaasen (South Africa) have progressed to the ASB Classic doubles final, with a stunning win over Mike and Bob Bryan.

The Bryan brothers have garnered 34 grand slam titles between them but weren't in the contest, beaten 6-4 6-1 in only 53 minutes.

Venus and Klaasen were superb, in possibly their best performance as a combination.

They broke the Bryan's at will, and the victory was extra special for Venus, who had never been on the winning side against the American legends in his doubles career.

- More to come