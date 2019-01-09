It was supposed to be a showdown between two of Australia's biggest tennis talents, but it was one-way traffic at the Kooyong Classic with Bernard Tomic strolling to the comfortable 6-3, 6-4 victory over compatriot Nick Kyrgios.

The match ended on a bizarre note when Tomic's final serve was an underarm tweener that caught Kyrgios completely off guard.

What a joke of a way to end the match. #TomicKyrgios #Kooyong — Matt Thompson (@MattThompson) January 9, 2019

It was a fitting ending however for a rather dull contest, with Kyrgios struggling from the outset as Tomic lulled his rival into his game plan.

Tomic continued to bamboozle Kyrgios with off-pace shots and continually drew unforced errors as the match wrapped up in around an hour.

Fans watching on weren't thrilled with the performance dished out and vented their frustration over the showing.

Watching Kyrgios v Tomic at the @KooyongClassic... it’s an absolute joke. I’m paying money to be here and the two idiots aren’t giving two shits. It’s an exhibition match but you can still bet on it... How this isn’t match fixing is beyond me. Get these two off the circuit. — Georgie Parker (@georgieparker) January 9, 2019

With the Australian Open less than a week from getting underway lets hope the less than impressive showing from Kyrgios isn't a sign of things to come. After the match he was optimistic of a bigger and better year around.

"Definitely I struggled with a lot of things last year, my body was one and I was going through some tough times," Kyrgios said.

"I feel like I am in a good space mentally. Ranking that stuff is temporary, I know I can go out there and trouble Nadal, Federer, Djokovic, I'm not worried about going out there and losing 3 and 4 to BT."

Addressing the upcoming open, Kyrgios is keen to enforce his will on the matches and play the way he wants to play.

"I'm going to go out there and do all the things I usually do, serve big play big and do things on my terms," he said about the Australian Open.