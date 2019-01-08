WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A prolific streaker who claims to have gotten his kit off at more than 560 events has vowed he'll continue his X-rated exploits on the world stage.

Liverpool man Mark Roberts has been streaking at sporting events for more than 25 years, despite his children begging him to "pack it in" and put it away.

The 52-year-old has featured at some of the biggest sporting events around the globe, including streaking at the Super Bowl, the Olympics, a Champions League final and Usain Bolt's last 100m race.

Despite downing his trousers at more than 500 events, Roberts claims he has only been arrested 25 times.

Mark Roberts "performs" during the jumping individual final of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Photo / Getty

Streaker Mark Roberts is escorted from the pitch at halftime in the 2002 Champions League final. Photo / Getty

He told Sky News he only performs doing breaks in the action so he doesn't disrupt the play on the field.

"People have trained for years to reach these finals, and I fully appreciate that," he said. "I'm not out there to scupper their chances or take anything away from them."

Roberts' first streak was at the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in 1993, describing the moment as the "most liberating experience of my life".

"I felt euphoria from running naked in front of 65,000 people and knowing I had the bottle to do it.

"The reaction from the crowd will live me forever. That's why I'm still doing it after 25 years."

"I did a few somersaults and a moonwalk. Everyone cheered, even the royal box." Mark Roberts streaks at the 2002 Wimbledon men's final. Photo / Getty

His prolific streaking soon led to sponsors coming on board offering him money to streak at certain events.

The online gambling firm Golden Palace paid him to streak at UEFA Cup Final in Seville in 2003 and the Winter Olympics in Italy in 2006, with proceeds going to charity.

But his most daring act was when he invaded the pitch during the 2004 Super Bowl in Texas.

The streak took a year of planning, including writing to the NFL to ask them to send him a referee's outfit.

Mark Roberts runs onto the field of play during a game between the Giants and Dolphins in 2007. Photo / Getty

After altering the outfit to make it easy to rip off, he flew to Texas, getting front-row seats to the game.

During a break in the game, he ran onto the field in his referee's uniform, fooling security guards.

"I got to the middle of the football pitch just before the guy's going to kick the ball.

"An American footballer said 'what's up ref man?' I ripped all my clothes off and said - sod all is wrong mate. Then I started to river dance."

Roberts sprinted downfield before being shoulder charged by a player and taken away by security.

He was fined $1000 and was found guilty of criminal trespass.

He's appeared in court 11 times due to his streaking and been convicted on just three occasions.

Roberts isn't sure where he will next streak, but revealed he wants to make a grand nude appearance at his own funeral.

"I don't think I'll ever stop. I've actually written in my will that I want to be buried naked a perspex box so I can streak my own funeral."