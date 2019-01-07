David Ferrer was supposed to retire last year. The four-time Auckland champion had decided to hang up his racquet after the US Open, after almost two decades on tour.

But after a call from ASB Classic organisers offering a wildcard and some discussions with other events, he had a change of heart. The 36-year-old is now embarking on a farewell tour of his six favourite tournaments.

He won't go to the Australian Open, nor Wimbledon. There's two or three events in his native Spain, and a couple in South America and this one, almost 20,000km from his residence in Barcelona.

Ferrer has developed a deep affection for the Auckland event - and the feeling is mutual. He's become an icon of the New Zealand tennis summer.

"The people always treat me like a New Zealand guy and that is one reason why I am here," said Ferrer, who will face Dutchman Robin Haase today. "Last year, I had five or six priorities to play and Auckland was one of them."

When Ferrer first came to Auckland, John Mitchell was All Blacks coach, Helen Clark was Prime Minister and Roger Federer was yet to win a grand slam. It was 2003.

"I've played 14 years here in Auckland," said Ferrer. "Of course, it's a different language, different culture, but my feeling when I am here, I am very happy and comfortable. For me, it is [usually] very difficult to be comfortable in a country where the language is different."

It's an amazing scenario, something we probably won't see again. And in that time, Ferrer has become arguably the most popular foreign male player to appear here in the modern era. It's partly down to his style, as he is famed for his unrelenting effort and never-say-die attitude. It's also due to his success.

Ferrer has won a record four titles - tied with Roy Emerson - and was unbeaten here from 2011 to 2013. He has also reached the semifinals on four other occasions and the last eight three times.

His fighting spirit was demonstrated last year. He was outside the top 30 for the first time in 2004 and was past his 35th birthday. But he rolled back the years to progress to the last four, including wins over 2017 finalist Joao Sousa and Australian Open semifinalist Hyeon Chung, before falling to Juan Martin Del Potro.

"David is an absolute legend in so many ways," said tournament director Karl Budge. "It's impossible to measure what he has done for this event. His loyalty was amazing and it was always an easy conversation every year about coming back, even when he was in the top four or five in the world. I don't think we will ever someone like him see that again."

Today might be the farewell of the King. Ferrer has played more than 1000 matches in his career, and is one of only four active players, along with Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic with more than 700 wins. But one more victory, in his adopted homeland, would be extra special.

"I am very happy to play one of my favourite tournaments to play one last time," said Ferrer. "It will be a tough match for sure but it's nice to have the chance to play on centrecourt once more."

• Gael Monfils is out of the ASB Classic. The Frenchman announced last night he had been forced to withdraw due to a quadricep injury.

It's a major blow for the tournament, especially off the back of the withdrawals of Tomas Berdych and defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut.

Monfils, who is know for his dazzling strokeplay and acrobatics on court, was the biggest drawcard of this year's event.

Order of play

Centre court from midday

9-Steve Johnson (US) v Leonardo Mayer (ARG)

Robin Haase (NED) v WC-David Ferrer (ESP)

Rubin Statham (NZL) v 6-Hyeon Chung (KOR)

Not Before 7pm

Dominic Inglot (GBR) & Franko Skugor (CRO) v 3-Raven Klaasen (RSA) & Michael Venus (NZL)