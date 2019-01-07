Radio Sport tennis commentator Matt Brown is joined by Tennis New Zealand High Performance Manager Simon Rea to wrap week one of the ASB Classic and look ahead to the men's tournament starting today.

We hear from women's champion Julia Goerges and runner up Bianca Andreescu. Matt chats to Kiwi number one Rubin Statham ahead of his first round match against world number 25 Hyeon Chung.

The boys also look ahead to the tournament including a doubles draw featuring 15 of the world's top 30 players, and Matt chats to top Kiwi Michael Venus and his South African partner Raven Klaasen.

Listen to "January 7: ASB Classic Report Card" on Spreaker.

