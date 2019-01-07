Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has been criticised for posting a picture on social media featuring friends appearing to be sporting 'black face'.

Iniesta sparked outcry on Instagram after sharing the photo, with calls for him to take the offensive material down and apologise.

The 34-year-old posted the photo of him and his friends celebrating Feliz dias de Reyes, a Spanish Christian tradition which commemorates the arrival of the three kings Balthazar, Melchior and Gaspar at the birth of Jesus. Balthazar has been depicted in historical art as being black.

Iniesta's post received backlash from fans almost instantly, with one user claiming "this is racist".

Another fan wrote: "This is disgusting. Take it down now you rat."

Iniesta, who currently plays for Japanese club Vissel Kobe, is the latest footballer to be caught up in a black face controversy.

Dundee United player Jamie Robson was disciplined last month for dressing up as an African salesman for a fancy dress party, while Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann also caused outrage two years ago after he dressed up as a member of the Harlem Globetrotters by painting himself black.

Both players apologised publically following their respective racism storms.