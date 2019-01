After a rocky start, Nathan Lyon's new partner has been officially welcomed by the fellow wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of the Australian cricket team as she stood out at the Sydney Test.

While Australia's stars were getting battered by India out in the middle, Emma McCarthy attended the Jane McGrath high tea on day three of the New Year's Test alongside the partners of Lyon's teammates.

It's become one of the biggest days on the Aussie cricket calendar and McCarthy's appearance with Bonnie Paine, the wife of captain Tim Paine, and the rest of the women is a sign of her acceptance in the group after she started dating Lyon in acrimonious circumstances.

Just over a year ago Lyon split with his longtime partner Mel Waring, which shocked the cricket fraternity. The childhood sweethearts have two daughters together and their breakup became public knowledge when pictures of Lyon kissing McCarthy emerged last December.

Waring was quoted at the time by The Daily Mail saying she had been "f***ed around" in the separation.

Because of the messiness of their split and because of the existing WAGs' loyalty to Waring, McCarthy reportedly wasn't rushed into the inner sanctum right away. However, given the public nature of her appearance at the Sydney function during the Pink Test, which sees the McGrath Foundation raise money for breast care nurses, and activity on social media, it seems the Perth-based real estate agent is now firmly part of the group.

McCarthy shared a photo on Instagram of her alongside Paine, Pat Cummins' girlfriend Becky Boston and Marcus Harris's partner Cat McAteer. Paine also posted a picture of the group together.

According to a source quoted by The Daily Telegraph: "The Pink Test high tea is the day when the WAGs are most visible. So if ever there was a day they would hide Emma today would be it."

The publication reports McCarthy sat at the head of the table at the high tea yesterday.