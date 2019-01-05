There will be a New Zealander in the ASB Classic doubles final on Sunday, with Kiwi Paige Hourigan progressing to the showpiece event.

Hourigan and partner Taylor Townsend thrilled a large crowd at Stanley Street on Saturday as they upset the second seeded combination of Kirsten Flipkens and Johanna Larsson.

Hourigan and Townsend, who had never played together at a tournament before this week, prevailed 6-3 7-5 in 78 minutes.

They were good value for the win against their highly rated opponents, and had the edge from the start.

Townsend was the best player on court — with her touch at the net and powerful ground strokes off either wing — and the 21-year-old Hourigan proved a capable ally and did well in the pressure moments.

Hourigan is the first Kiwi in the final of a WTA doubles event since August 2014, when Marina Erakovic reached the decider in New Haven. Erakovic also reached the Classic final in 2011.

Hourigan and Townsend were dominant in the first set. They made the perfect start with an early break to go out to a 3-0 lead. They maintained their advantage to wrap up the first set, never giving their opponents a look at a break.

The second set was a tighter affair, but the Kiwi-American duo always looked more likely.

They grabbed the vital break on Larsson's serve at 5-5, then Townsend served out the match, with a Hourigan overhead smash providing a fitting finale.