Every sport deserves its day in the sun. Tennis is more fortunate than most, commanding New Zealand's attention for the first two weeks of each January. The ASB Classic brings some of the world's best to Auckland and seldom fails to capture the interest of the game's casual followers as well as those of all ages who play it.

The women's classic this week has had its usual charm. Regular visiting players speak warmly of this tourney, which is a credit to Auckland Tennis and the efforts made to ensure this is more than another stop in a hectic schedule of travel. Some of the women arrive before Christmas, just about all were here for New Year.

When they and their entourage experience Auckland and its hospitality at its best, the benefits must be wider than tennis, which is why Ateed (Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development) puts public money into the tournaments.

Long may it continue. For the players it is preparation for the Australian Open, one of several preparatory tournaments in the region competing for their allegiance. Auckland seems to be doing well in that contest. Every year it seems to secure a stronger field. When players of the calibre of Venus Williams and Victoria Azarenka meet in a first round, it speaks to the draw's quality.

And what a match they gave us. Women's tennis is a game of power as well as placement these days. May the final tomorrow be just as good, and may the men next week produce tennis equally compelling.