Happy New Year everyone. The second half of the bowling season has started off with the NZ national singles and pairs being played on greens around Auckland and North Harbour Centres. Good luck to the Northland contingent of players competing. Play started in the singles yesterday and continues until January 8.

In the meantime at home we have the first Centre fixture for 2019 on January 19-20 - Centre open pairs for men and women. Entries close on Thursday, January 10, so please get them in now by email, Centre website or entry form in the handbook. No phone entries please.

Also coming up is Bowls3Five Inter Club continuation starting on January 23 and the Centre 1-5 junior singles entries are also now being accepted.

Club tournaments and championships continue and the following events are scheduled for the next week:

Friday 4th Mangawhai 2x4x2 MX pairs, 5th Mamaranui MX triples; 9th Whangārei AC 3 bowl triples; 10th, Ngunguru AC 2x4x2 pairs; Northland green keepers tournament.

Entries are also being accepted by Whangārei for their men's 2x4x2 pairs January 12-13, and for Arapohue MX triples on the same dates. Kensington Club are also accepting entries for their women's annual fours on January 15 and 16. Please contact the clubs concerned.

May I also personally say thank you to all who have sent me their personal congratulations. I am completely overwhelmed by your responses. May you have a happy and prosperous 2019 and your New Year wishes be fulfilled.