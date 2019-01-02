Olympic gold medallist, firefighter, America's Cup winner.

Bobsledder?

That seems to be the surprising progression for Kiwi cross-code athlete Joe Sullivan, who on Wednesday announced on social media that he was jetting off to Canada to represent New Zealand at the North American Cup event on January 10 in Calgary.

The 31-year-old Cantab will team up with the experienced pilot Andy Williams, who has been competing in the event for four years, in the two-man bobsleigh.

Sullivan and Nathan Cohen won New Zealand's first gold medal of the 2012 London Olympic Games, coming from behind to power home in the double sculls, to finish 1.13 seconds ahead of Italy.

Joseph Sullivan and Nathan Cohen won gold at the London Olympics in 2012. Photo / Photosport

Two years later Sullivan quit the sport, later linking up with Emirates Team New Zealand for their America's Cup challenge in Bermuda in 2017.

Sullivan played a key part in reclaiming the Auld Mug from Oracle Team USA, despite having to adjust to life as a "cyclor" after the Kiwis' radical decision to turn to pedal power for their 50-foot foiling catamaran.

Sullivan, a firefighter by profession, recently told CNN shortly after the Bermuda triumph that he was committed to being part of Team NZ's 2021 Cup challenge in Auckland - with a return to a grinding role aboard the more traditional 75-foot foiling monohulls.

Joe Sullivan with the America's Cup in Bermuda in 2017. Photo / Photosport

"My life's been in three completely different parts. It's like I've ticked off the dream jobs of a five-year-old in New Zealand: Olympics, America's Cup and a fireman," Sullivan said.

"What's next? "Well, the way the technology's going, maybe an astronaut in 20 years time!"

Sullivan did, however, suggest he could chase a spot at the 2022 Winter Olympics.