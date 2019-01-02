Japanese fighter Tenshin Nasukawa has responded to boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather after his dramatic towelling at Rizin 14.

The 20-year-old rising star was belted by Mayweather in the three-round exhibition match, hitting the canvas three times in the first round before his corner put up the white flag.

Boxing fans around the world slammed the obvious no-contest, which had Mayweather grinning and toying with his opponent as he danced around, landing blow after blow as if he were in the gym with a punching bag.

Nasukawa, who is undefeated in professional kickboxing, thanked Mayweather for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and called for support from fans as he aims for the sky for a future as a combat sports drawcard.

Advertisement

"I have worked hard with a big dream in the combat world. Karate, Kickboxing, MMA and Boxing. When I first got the offer I took it in a flash," the kickboxer posted to Instagram.

"I thought this was an opportunity of a lifetime, and although there were significant differences in accomplishments and weight classes, I felt that I must not run and take on the challenge.

Floyd Mayweather floored Tenshin Nasukawa three times in the first round. Photo / Getty

"The days since the fight was confirmed have been enjoyable but with concerns, and I spent the time thinking about many things. At the end of the day, I got finished, but I have no regrets. I am disappointed at myself since I thought I could have done better. But I will face the facts and will continue to take on any challenge.

"I learned that I didn't work hard enough to earn this opportunity, and I will use this defeat to improve myself and move forward this year."

Mayweather had a 4kg weight advantage over Nasukawa, who boasted an unbeaten record in 28 kickboxing bouts and four contests in MMA, with this fight having no bearing on either man's official record.

Nasukawa, though, reportedly faced a multimillion-dollar fine if he attempted to kick out at Mayweather.

A grinning Mayweather started supremely confidently and dropped Nasukawa for the first time with a left hook with barely a minute gone.

A body shot followed by an uppercut saw Nasukawa slump to the canvas again moments later, with the southpaw bravely getting to his feet, albeit on unsteady legs.

A one-two from Mayweather precipitated the end of the contest.

"Despite all the things that happened leading up to the fight, I came to realise how truly great Mayweather was. I was the one underestimating him. I promise to make it to that level!

"It may take some time for me to become the man to haul the industry on my shoulders, but please continue to support me! Everybody who work to make this fight happen, thank you very much. Mr. Mayweather, thank you very much."

Mayweather, meanwhile, was surprisingly humble in victory, telling BBC Sport: "It was all about entertainment - we had a lot of fun.

"They wanted this to happen in Japan, so I said 'why not?'

"I'm still undefeated. Tenshin is still undefeated. Tenshin is a true champion and a hell of a fighter.

"I want the fans around the world to support Tenshin, he's a great guy and a great champion."

On Wednesday, UFC superstar Conor McGregor joined the chorus of voices slamming Mayweather's decision to take the fight, for which he reportedly earned US$ 9 million ($13 million).

McGregor, who lost to Mayweather in his boxing debut late in 2017, ridiculed the undefeated American's massive payday - to which Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, hit back on Twitter.

That 9 milli won’t keep you on top of my list for long, kid. #Forbesy pic.twitter.com/zyjzKFYPq1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 1, 2019

Lol Champ you know he made a over a B in this sport, he’s the master at this! Mad respect to you and all your biz https://t.co/DYMcCh4mN8 — Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) January 1, 2019

Mayweather's great rival, Filipino superstar Manny Pacquiao, put 'Money' in the shade by suggesting the fight wasn't fair from the start.

Pacquiao, who will fight American Adrien Broner on January 19 in Las Vegas for the WBA welterweight title, tweeted: "Here is an early New Year's resolution. To continue to only fight experienced opponents who are my size or bigger."