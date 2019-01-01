After a sedate opening day yesterday, the ASB Classic is set to roar into life as 2019 begins, with seven of the eight seeds playing their first round matches today.

Fourth seed Petra Martic is first in action at 2.00pm on the grandstand court, taking on Sofia Kenin, while seventh seed Kirsten Flipkens begins her year on court two against last year's surprise semifinalist, Sachia Vickery.

Fifth seed Barbora Strycova is the first seed to hit centre court, at 3.00pm, when she goes up against American Taylor Townsend, while defending champion Julia Goerges will follow her onto centre court when she faces Sweden's Johanna Larsson.

Other seeds in action on the outside courts include third seed Su-Wei Hsieh, who faces Polona Hercog, and eighth seeded Alison van Uytvanck, who will take on qualifier Bibiane Schoofs.

That all builds up to the tournament's early glamour matchup tonight, where Victoria Azarenka goes head-to-head with Venus Williams in a battle between two Grand Slam singles champions.