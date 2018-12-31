A snapped goalpost caused a delay in the A-League game between Central Coast and Perth in Gosford.

The incident occurred in the 10th minute of the game at Gosford's Central Coast Stadium on Tuesday when Perth centre back Tomislav Mrcela ran into the back of the Mariners net.

His header also ended up there but the goal was disallowed for off-side with Perth already leading 1-0 through a third-minute Andy Keogh goal.

Mrcela sat in the net with post snapping under the pressure.

"He kicks to Mrcela who buries it but he's off-side — and the post is at a very awkward angle here," one of the Fox Football commentator Ben Homer said.

"I think they have actually broken the goal here and I think we're in for an extended delay here," commentator Daniel McBreen said.

"That goal is in all sorts of trouble, much like the Central Coast, they've come out and are rudderless at the moment," Homer said.

The weather has been crazy as well with the wind blowing a gale as thunderstorms were forecast.

The groundsmen had to scramble to find a new goalpost as it took 40 minutes to fix.

"I don't think I've seen anything like that in football around the world, certainly not here in the A-League," sideline reporter Glen Lauder said.

"I hope they can find a replacement upright to get us going again because there is a bit of confusion down here and the groundsmen are madly trying to find a replacement upright. It's quite bizarre."

"Macca, have you every seen anything like this?" Homer asked.

Adding to the farce, the rules states both sets of goals have to be the same size, so ground staff had to change out the posts at the other end of the ground as well.

Fans were also quick to jump on the stuff up.

The Mariners fans are getting more beer and more rowdy. #CCMvPER — Chris from Ausdroid (@ozcjr) December 31, 2018

Can't even work out the best part of this game:

- Post breaking

- Child with a gun

- McBreen killing his punditry career by calling CCM dogshit on air

- Fireworks during the game

- Section of the stand closed off to protect an endangered sea bird that's nesting there#CCMvPER — Dale Warburton (@WarbzFC) December 31, 2018

Well, they were serious scenes here at @CCStadium - finally back underway after the goalpost snapped, just when you think you've seen it all! — Glen Lauder (@glen006) December 31, 2018

Looks like there will be a delay here. The goalpost is stuffed. Do they have a replacement? — Ray Gatt (@Gatty54) December 31, 2018

12’ | We will take a break whilst the goalposts are tended to. We’re sure this would already be sorted if we had the help of Kosta Barbarouses tonight 👀 #CCMvPER #CCMFC #ALeague pic.twitter.com/2Vc6CiuJ1r — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) December 31, 2018

It was a bit of an omen for the Mariners that the night wouldn't go to plan.

Looking their first win in 15 games, the high-flying Glory added to their goal tally through Fabio Ferreira in the 23rd and 41st minutes.

Jordan Murray may have pulled one back in the 77th minute but it was too little too late as the Glory moved back to the top of the A-League ladder, while the Mariners continue to flounder at the bottom.

A late strike from Keogh wrapped up the result 4-1.