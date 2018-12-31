Pop star Bebe Rexha has called out an unnamed married football player who allegedly keeps texting her.

The 29-year-old posted a series of updates on her Instagram story hitting out at the sportsman, telling him to be a good role model for his children and to leave her alone.

In the updates, Rexha posted a screenshot of a text conversation between the two, in which the football player asked when he could see her next.

She told him she would be performing on NBC on New Year's Eve. He replied, "Not on TV." She replied that she'll be performing in San Jose in January.

"Do you ever have that one guy that always comes in and out of your life," she wrote on Instagram. "And they are cheaters and waste of your time."

Bebe Rexha released her debut album 'Expectations' in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

"You're married and have three kids. Be a good role model and play your sports and leave me the f*** alone."

"Don't be texting me, 'hey friend' especially if you're a married man. Sorry. That s*** don't fly with me. Go back to playing football. If only you guys knew," she wrote before asking her followers to vote whether it was appropriate for a married man to text a single woman saying, "hey friend."

"I feel bad for writing that but it's how I feel," she concluded.

Rexha did not reveal who the mystery player could be.