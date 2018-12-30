The man who led the rescue of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher has opened up about the German driver's devastating skiing accident.

Stephane Bozon, commander of the mountain constabulary of Savoyen, has spoken out five years after the tragic accident in the French Alps which rocked the sporting world and left the German in a coma.

Speaking to German news outlet FOCUS, Bozon recalled the rescue and said Schumacher was lucky to have survived.

"I still remember the emergency doctors of the helicopter had problems with the first care on the slopes because of the location of the accident," he told FOCUS.

"The first responders said that because the accident site was next to the slope, it was difficult for them to transport him carefully and cautiously.

"It was clear that it was very serious, otherwise we would not have used the helicopter."

Bozon was at the French alpine resort of Meribel the day after the accident as an investigation was carried out, and told FOCUS Schumacher had been skiing off course.

"The operator of the ski resort is not at fault. Because if you go off the slopes, it is at your own risk."

As a result of the accident, Schumacher underwent multiple operations and is now believed to receive intensive treatment at his home in in Switzerland.

However, reports earlier this month claimed the F1 legend was not bed ridden or surviving on tubes as he continues his recovery.