"Stop getting too excited," was Jurgen Klopp's Christmas message, an appeal for calm amid the increasing frenzy of Anfield title possibilities.

Some hope on The Kop.

Anfield was granted a preview of what the next six months might bring 82 minutes into their comfortable victory over Newcastle.

It began with a murmur until news of what would be Leicester City's winning goal over Manchester City swept from one stand to the next like a Mexican wave. This was received as vociferously as any of the four Liverpool struck, a hitherto sedate Boxing Day crowd transforming the venue into a classic European night.

Advertisement

Marc Albrighton scored Leicester City's forst goal in a 2-1 win over Manchester City. Photo / Getty Images

"I thought it was because of us. Now I hear it was for another result!" said Klopp.

"Obviously nobody told our crowd Tottenham won 5-0."

They will be welcoming the team bus to the Premier League games again soon, just as they did when Brendan Rodgers' side came so close in 2014. Enjoying the ride.

Klopp will shield himself and protect his players from the hysteria as his side collect records but this noise is inevitable. Remaining composed in the midst of it will be as challenging as generating and maintaining the form that has put Liverpool into this position, six points ahead of second-placed Spurs, eradicating City's previously formidable goal difference advantage and amassing an extraordinary 51 points from 19 fixtures.

There was a debate five years ago as to whether the heightened emotion of Liverpool's title chase – its historic context and audible ache to end such a long wait - was a help or hindrance to their players and staff.

When it ended with an avoidable mistake, the naysayers fearing Liverpool were playing with more heart than head were vindicated. Others reminded the world Rodgers' Liverpool team won 16 of their 18 games from January 1 prior to that infamous meeting with Chelsea.

Klopp would take a similar run now given the significance of the advantage. His team is more controlled than any led by his immediate predecessors, able to win games like this with flawed performances still liberally sprinkled with class.

Manchester City have lost their last two EPL fixtures. Photo / Getty Images

They were not at their best here. They did not have to be against a limp Newcastle.

"A perfect day, not a perfect performance," acknowledged Klopp.

He consciously played down the meaning of the extended lead at the top.

"That means nothing," he added.

"We play Arsenal and then City. What we wanted to do was build a basis for the rest of the season.

"We want to create our own history so to be unbeaten the first of the season, conceding seven goals, is good. A little history.

"But there are 19 games to go. I had no idea how and where the other teams were playing. Afterwards I got the result and I have to say it didn't do a lot for me. It is just information. We have to win our games and stay focused. We need a tunnel vision and see where it will lead."