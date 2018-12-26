It took Manchester United staff less than five minutes to clear out Jose Mourinho's office after the Portuguese manager was sensationally sacked by the club last week.

According to a report, Mourinho was "ruthlessly" given his marching orders a mere 48 hours after United's humbling 3-1 loss to arch-rival Liverpool and after failing to restore the club's status as a major European force in a turbulent two and a half year spell marked by clashes with players and increasing disgruntlement at the team's style of play.

The outspoken 'Special One' was told of his axing in a face-to-face meeting at the Carrington training complex after he had arrived thinking he would discuss the club's January transfer plans with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, the Sun reported.

Staff were dispatched into his quarters to clear it out only minutes later.

Advertisement

"The club were ruthless in the end. Just minutes after being sacked they were in there," a source told the Sun.

"It took just 15 minutes to consign Jose to history. They dumped all his stuff into a white transit van. He spoke briefly to some of the support staff but spent most of his time in office on the day."

In another stunning revelation, the Sunday Times claimed a senior United player played a key part in Mourinho's shock departure.

The unnamed player - a regular contributor during Mourinho's tenure - phoned Woodward after the Liverpool loss, demanding the manager's sacking, the paper reported.

This led to late night phone calls to the United owners, the Glaziers in America, ultimately sealing Mourinho's fate.

The Times also claimed several members of the United squad celebrated after Mourinho's departure.

Former United hero Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken over from Mourinho as interim manager with Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino the big favourite as full-time successor.