An incredible catch from Danushka Gunathilaka ended a stellar Tim Southee innings as the Black Caps fought back against Sri Lanka in the second test at Hagley Oval.

Gunathilaka leapt high to take a one-handed screamer at short mid-wicket to see Southee depart for 68 from 65 balls - an innings which brought New Zealand back into the clash.

Southee struck six fours and three sixes in a much-needed counter-attacking display, joining forces with BJ Watling to take the Black Caps from 64-6 to 172-6.

However, his hopes of a maiden test century were dashed when he went to slot Sri Lankan spinner Dilruwan Perera over mid-wicket.

Advertisement

He didn't time it perfectly, but still should have gotten away with it, but for a truly exceptional effort from Gunathilaka.

The Sri Lankan opener had no such timing problems, executing his jump perfectly, and taking it in his right hand at full extension, sending Southee from the pitch and giving Sri Lanka their much-needed breakthrough.

Southee wasn't out of the action for long, however, claiming the first three Sri Lankan wickets in the tourists' first innings of 88-4 - trailing the Black Caps' first innings total of 178 by 90 runs.