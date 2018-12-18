He's usually pretty reliable in the air but All Blacks first five-eighth Beauden Barrett showed a vulnerable side after being taken for a stunt flight.

As part of a Red Bull promotion, the two-time World Rugby player of the year was put through his paces as acrobatic pilot Dario Costa took Barrett for a flight in the skies above Austria.

Costa interviewed the All Black while putting the plane through some manoeuvres.

"Can you name five of your teammates please?" Barrett was asked. He was able to say TJ Peranara before the g-forces got the better of him. He was able to recover and name his brother Jordie Barrett along with Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown.

"How long are you gonna keep me here for?" Barrett joked as the plane flew upside down.

In another interview with Red Bull, Barrett was asked if 2018 was his toughest year to date in rugby.

"I wouldn't say that," he replied. "Every season is hard, every season has its ups and downs. But yeah, it was a challenging one and I felt that I made a lot of gains in some areas, and you know, building from some awesome experiences too."

Barrett also talked about the motivation of winning a second World Cup title in 2019.

"That's a big motivation for me, it's a great opportunity hopefully on selection in the squad. I just know it's such an exciting time, it's sort of four years of preparation and then the competition itself, it's seven or eight weeks.

"For some reason, the more the pressure comes on, the more enjoyable it gets. There was the case in England in 2015. So hopefully I can be part of it, and hopefully it's a memorable one."