The best and the worst from the fourth day of the first test between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Wicket of the day

Wow, where to begin? After that early spell of seam bowling from Trent Boult and Tim Southee was followed by the short-ball barrage of Neil Wagner and miserly spin of Ajaz Patel, it must have produced a whole clump of – oh wait, there were none. Which brings us to…

Stat of day

2008 – The last time a full day of test cricket was completed without a wicket falling. On that occasion, Bangladesh were the unlucky recipients, with Neil McKenzie and Graeme Smith batting for the entire opening day in Chittagong, reaching 405-0 at the end of play. Their eventual partnership was worth 415 – a world record for the first wicket.

[Read more: Stunning Sri Lanka make history to deny Black Caps]



Advertisement

Celebration of the day

Angelo Mathews celebrates his century with a set of push-ups. Photo / Getty

Angelo Mathews' reaction when he reached his century was hardly subtle, doing 10 push-ups and flexing his biceps. It was a pointed response to critics – potentially including the Sri Lankan coaching staff – who had questioned his fitness.

Tweets of the day

New Zealand's bowling today has such little penetration that Family First isn't even denouncing it as pornography. #NZvSL — 🐉 blaise 🏳️‍🌈 (@blaiserize) December 18, 2018