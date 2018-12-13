The McCaws have announced the arrival of their baby daughter.

Gemma McCaw, former Black Stick and wife of the retired All Blacks captain Richie, posted a message on Facebook to make the announcement.

"We are excited to announce the arrival of our daughter, Charlotte Rose McCaw," she posted.

"Thank you for the love and blessings we have received, our hearts are so full."

The message is accompanied by a photo of the baby clutching at her mother's thumb, while Richie's hand cradles both of theirs.

Gemma and hubby Richie announced their pregnancy back in July.

We are proud to announce the arrival of Charlotte Rose McCaw to the world. Both Mum and baby are doing great. Posted by Richie McCaw on Wednesday, 12 December 2018

In the same social media style, she posted a photo of a tiny pair of adidas running shoes between a men's and women's pair saying: "Rich and I are very excited to announce that we are expecting our first baby later this year."

Gemma, a former Black Sticks star, and Richie were married in January 2017 and the child is their first.

The announcement received hundreds of likes and dozens of comments within minutes of being posted.