Ardie Savea has reneged on joining French Top 14 club Pau after next year's Rugby World Cup, with the Hurricanes flanker opting to remain in New Zealand.

RMC Sport reports the 25-year-old backed out on the deal after being believed to have agreed in principle to a deal with the club before the All Blacks embarked on their Northern Tour.

Pau club president Bernard Pontneau said New Zealand Rugby were able to find arguments to keep the talented loose forward on home shores.

"It is for certain that he will not be coming," Pontneau told RMC Sport.

"It's disappointing, but it's also the risk you take when wanting to recruit a young player."

Pontneau said while Savea may not be joining them now, he hoped the club would be able to recruit him in the future.

However, while Savea will not be joining the club, they will welcome utility back Ben Smith into their ranks.

The 32-year-old Highlanders stalwart was reported to have signed a seven-month contract with the French club back in October.

Smith was thought to be looking to have a short stint in France before linking up with a team in Japan. A similar situation is thought to be on the table for All Blacks captain Kieran Read, who is believed to have agreed to a deal with Paris club Racing 92 in which he will join them after the Rugby World Cup, before going to Japan.

-More to come