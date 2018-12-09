The Auckland Tuatara will not get another start out of young pitcher Kyle Glogoski, who has been shut down by the team for the remainder of the season due to fatigue.

The Philadelphia Phillies prospect was released to play for his hometown Tuatara with a 25-inning pitching limit - which was planned to be spread over five starts.

However, after his fourth appearance for the Auckland side in a 7-1 loss to the Sydney Blue Sox, it was revealed he was struggling with fatigue and tightness and would not pitch again this season.

The 19-year-old had been a dominant force on the mound until that point. In his 19.2 innings, Glogoski posted a 1-1 record with 18 strikeouts and a 1.37 earned run average. He allowed just nine hits and three runs to be scored against him.

Advertisement

"It is frustrating not to be there for my final start and help the boys out but it has been a big season for me and I need to think long-term," Glogoski said.

"I appreciate the Tuatara being so careful with me. I'm not injured but my arm is definitely starting to feel tired."

Glogoski will not travel with the team to Australia next week for their series against fellow Australian Baseball League newcomers Geelong-Korea, but will remain in New Zealand to spend time with family before heading back to the Phillies for spring training.

"I'll keep working out every day but I won't throw for a few weeks. I will be good to go for spring training."

Glogoski's loss was another tough blow for the Tuatara, who were convincingly swept by the Blue Sox at the weekend.

The Sydney side, led by former MLB talent Gift Ngoepe, outscored the Tuatara 24-4 across the four game series in Auckland, with the home side's struggles at the plate continuing.

The series sweep saw the Tuatara fall to a 4-11 season record and beginning to lose touch with the division leading Brisbane Bandits, who sit six games ahead of the Tuatara at the top of the Northeast table.

It's an even tougher story for the Tuatara's next opponent Geelong-Korea. They've managed to win just two of their 16 matches so far this year, and sit at the foot of the Southwest division.