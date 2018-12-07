The WBC has sanctioned a "direct rematch" between heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Britain's Fury and American Wilder shared a controversial and thrilling draw in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Fury's promoter Frank Warren said both parties want a rematch and his fighter is pushing for it to be in the UK.

The WBC said in a statement there was a "unanimous agreement" to sanction a rematch in a meeting of the board of governors.

"Wilder and Fury gave boxing one of the best fights in the heavyweight division in a long time, which has created tremendous popular demand for the fans to see a rematch," it said.

"The WBC is happy to confirm a direct rematch has been approved."

Wilder's mandatory challenger is Dominic Breazeale but this decision by the WBC clears the way for him to fight Fury again next without being stripped of his belt.

Although Fury was knocked down in the ninth and 12th rounds, many observers thought the 30-year-old Briton should have won the bout, which was scored 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury and 113-113.