Stoked Episode 38 is live and boy is it passionate! Along with some love for the sports Journalists of New Zealand we talk our current December staple - Surfing and then add a little heat to the Fury v Wilder fire. On top of that, we take a ripping look at the current debate savaging schoolboy rugby, the barring of Saint Kents from New Zealand's premier 1st XV competition.

Warning: May contain some coarse language and adult themes, recommended to ages 18+

This episode's full agenda runs through as follows:

Celebrating our wonderful sports journalists here in Aotearoa - and potentially a suggestion for a new award category. (3:54)

Radio Sport Breakfast producer and all-round sporting genius Marc Peard joins us to discuss poaching in 1st XV rugby and the epic stoush brewing. (9:50)

Surfing is still in vogue people, Hawaii is firing! (25:40)

Wrap and the Tyson Fury Appreciation Society's first official gathering. (31:40)

Cheers, and as always, STAY STOKED.

Just to finish us off, a wee public service announcement as follows:

