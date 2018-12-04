A stray dog run onto the field during a Argentina's third division football game in the weekend and forced a save and denying the a certain goal.

The bonehead play happened during Juventud Unida's home clash against Defensores de Belgrano, which Juventud Unida won 3-0.

It could have been a bigger defeat for Defensores de Belgrano, leaving them with their tails between their legs, had the pooch not stepped up to make the save.

The video has since gone viral while the dog is no doubt exploring contract offers from around the world.