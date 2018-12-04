Deontay Wilder has revealed preparations for his WBC heavyweight title defence against Tyson Fury were derailed before they had even begun.

Wilder and Fury fought to a controversial draw in Los Angeles on Sunday (NZ time), with a late knockdown helping Wilder retain his belt.

In the aftermath of the bout, Wilder has revealed he suffered a broken arm in a sparring session 12 weeks out from training camp.

"We kept that a secret," Wilder told a group of media in LA. "I had surgery and everything. I broke my arm from right here all the way to up here," he said, gesturing to indicate an area inside of his right arm from just above his wrist to just below the elbow.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
View this post on Instagram

Thanks to the city of #LosAngeles @staplescenterla @showtimeboxing and all the fans around the world that supported this David vs Goliath fight. It was an amazing fight and I wanted nothing but greatness to come from this. The fight lived up to the hype more than ever. When you put the best against the best, exciting things happens. I take nothing away from this fight but we won this fight. To beat the champion you must dominate the champ and to me I was the more aggressive fighter and landed the more affective punches. You saw the best #fury but you did not get the best #Wilder and I still managed to get the job done. This event brought more pressure than I expected, I just wanted the best for Boxing Here in America and Boxing in General In which lead me to get overly anxious to knock his head off so I abandoned the game plan. Did the count start 3-4 sec too late or Was the count too long is the question many Are asking and debating about. The ref #JackReiss is an amazing ref in which I’ve had the pleasure to work with on several occasions and he did a great job and at the end of the day #Boxing wins the #Fans are the real winner and I can’t wait for #WilderFury2 To end the controversial talk around the world once and for all!! Love, Love, love to all my fans! Blessings and see you guys again soon -Champ #BombZquad #AndStill @staplescenterla @showtimeboxing @premierboxing

A post shared by Deontay Wilder (@bronzebomber) on

Fury started the bout with a flourish but Wilder, who was at times hesitant to throw his right hand, was able to knock the "Gypsy King" down in the ninth and 12th rounds which helped his claim for the win.

However, the controversy in the result stemmed from the scorecards with one of the three judges giving the first four rounds to Wilder. The other two judges agreed Wilder won the first, but gave rounds two, three and four to Fury.

Tyson fury got the better of the early exchanges against Deontay Wilder. Photo / Getty Images
Tyson fury got the better of the early exchanges against Deontay Wilder. Photo / Getty Images

The final scorecards read 115-111 to Wilder, 114-112 to Fury, and a 113-113 draw.

Wilder has already said he's hoping for a rematch against Fury, while Fury's camp will reportedly lodge a complaint over the judge's scorecards. Unified IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has also put a call out to both fighters, saying he'd be happy to meet either in the ring.

Related articles:

SPORT

Career on the ropes: Trainer's grim warning for Joseph Parker

4 Dec, 2018 9:28am
3 minutes to read
SPORT

It's not WWE: Why Fury v Wilder farce is a stain on boxing

4 Dec, 2018 3:00pm
4 minutes to read
SPORT

Why Tyson Fury didn't slam boxing robbery

3 Dec, 2018 12:59pm
4 minutes to read
SPORT

Revealed: What happened inside Tyson Fury's dressing room

3 Dec, 2018 2:46pm
4 minutes to read