The recycled sports gear campaign Replay has been extremely well received since hitting the Whanganui region. A grand total of 140 individual pieces of sports gear have been donated to kids in four different primary schools around the region.

Replay is a community initiative created in 2017 by Denise Mclean, a full-time mum and sports enthusiast from Palmerston North. Upon having a clean out at home McLean decided that rather than hanging on to the gear, she would pass it on to other local kids and families who may not have access to sports equipment of their own.

"I had a garage full of sports gear and I was sure there were children out there that could put it to better use," McLean said.

The purpose of Replay is to gather new and used sports gear to distribute to local kids in our community, especially those who are unable to access or purchase their own.

Advertisement

Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui is extremely supportive of the campaign and has recently come on board as a sponsor of Replay donating space to store and organise the gear.

"Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui is proud to support the 'Replay' initiative of recycling sports equipment, giving all children the opportunity to get involved in sport," Hayden Gibson, owner of Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui said.

Currently Replay bins are at Sport Whanganui, Rebel Sport, Pita Pit, Wanganui Collegiate and Marton New World. Once current bins are full, McLean will collect the equipment and clean it before it is packaged and delivered to primary school children around the area.

"We'd appreciate any donation of sports gear including rugby balls, basketballs, netballs, footballs, hockey sticks, rugby/football boots, shin pads etc that are still in a good, re-useable condition," Sport Whanganui's community sport manager Jodie Brunger said.

Replay is always looking for new locations to place bins and would love community support.

If you are interested in becoming a part of this fantastic community initiative or you would like to receive sports gear then visit the Replay website at www.Replay.org.nz or you can contact Jodie Brunger at Sport Whanganui on jodie@sportwhanganui.co.nz