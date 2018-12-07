It seems it wasn't the best year for Sonny Bill Williams.

According to the Herald player ratings, which are produced after every test, hooker Codie Taylor had the best ratings average of any All Black who made the field in four or more tests. SBW, was at the other end of the list.

Taylor, who started 12 tests this year, had an average player ranking of 7.8 out of 10, with a high of eight and a low of six.

Lock Brodie Retallick wasn't far behind with an average ranking on 7.5, brought down by a score of five off the bench against the Wallabies in the Yokohama test.



Three All Blacks achieved perfect scores of 10 in test matches this season - Prop Karl Tu'inukuafe in Buenos Aires, George Bridge, who scored two tries off the bench against Japan, and Retallick against England.