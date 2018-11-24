How the players rated in the All Blacks' 66-3 thumping of Italy in Rome.

All Blacks

15. Damian McKenzie - 8

Ran good support lines, seemed on the end of everything. Hat-trick came from being in the right place at the right time.

14. Jordie Barrett - 9

Advertisement

Showed full array of skills to score four. Speed, strength and, as a highlight, ability in the air.

13. Anton Lienert-Brown - 8

Beat the most defenders and formed with Laumape the most cohesive midfield of the tour.

12. Ngani Laumape - 8

Good go-forward ball and always made the right decision, including his call to step around Hayward for a try.

11. Waisake Naholo - 7

Faultless in the air but was outshone by the rampant attacks on the other sideline.

10. Beauden Barrett - 8

Excellent tactical kicking to set up a couple tries, finished off a canny lineout move by racing away 50 metres to score.

9. TJ Perenara - 7

Typically energetic while marshalling his backline during 50 minutes on the field.

8. Kieran Read - 7

Led the haka then led the way in the lineout, offloaded brilliantly for two tries.

7. Ardie Savea - 7

Solid if unspectacular, especially compared to his teammates. Withdrawn just after halftime.

6. Vaea Fifita - 9

Did it all. Knocked away tacklers with ease and constantly drove back the opposition on defence. One rampaging run could have produced a try.

5. Scott Barrett - 7

Pinged for a penalty that gave Italy their only points. Not quite as impactful as his brothers.

4. Patrick Tuipulotu - 8

A couple of untimely drops aside, was brilliant with ball in hand. Strong angled run to set up the second.

3. Nepo Laulala - 7

A few dominant tackles but missed a couple too. Part of a commanding scrum.

2. Dane Coles - 8

Showed his trademark athleticism in the wide channels to play a key role in two tries.

1. Ofa Tuungafasi - 8

Applied huge pressure at scrum time, drove Ferrari into a ditch time and time again.

Reserves

16. Nathan Harris - 8: Brilliant kick to set up Barrett's hat-trick try.

17. Karl Tu'inukuafe - 7: Continued the scrum ascendancy in his 20-minute cameo.

18. Angus Ta'avao - 7: Gave away a couple penalties in short time on the field.

19. Brodie Retallick - 8: Looked like a bull finally set free once he was introduced.

20. Dalton Papalii - 7: First man called on and tackled well in his half an hour.

21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi - 8: Very busy off the bench and shone against a tiring opposition.

22. Richie Mo'unga - 8: Replaced Barrett then aped him with clever kick to set up McKenzie's hat-trick.

23. Rieko Ioane - 7: Didn't get too heavily into the action after replacing Naholo.

Scott Barrett, Beauden Barrett and Anton Lienert-Brown celebrate. Photo / AP

Italy

15. Jayden Hayward - 4

Had a tough time trying to cope defensively with the All Blacks' outstanding outside backs.

14. Tommaso Benvenuti - 3

Missed as many tackles as he made, ineffective in rare chances on attack.

13. Michele Campagnaro - 3

Was run all over by Lienert-Brown and Laumape, missing five tackles in all.

12. Tommaso Castello - 2

Ditto for the other man in the Italian midfield, who managed to miss six of his 11 attempts.

11. Luca Sperandio - 4

Made a couple of strong runs but was also made to suffer by Barrett.

10. Tommaso Allan - 5

Showed his ability with the boot in limited opportunities, ensured it wasn't a shutout.

9. Tito Tebaldi - 7

The best of a rather bad bunch, kicked effectively throughout the game and made the most metres.

8. Abraham Jurgens Stey - 5

One of the few Italians to tackle well, especially early when full of energy.

7. Jake Polledri - 6

Showed strength in the carry to beat a few defenders, got through a mountain of work on defence.

6. Sebastian Negri - 5

Carried consistently but failed to do much with all the possession.

5. Dean Budd - 5

Displayed his resilience to play a full game after taking a nasty tumble from a lineout.

4. Alessandro Zanni - 4

Forced off before the break, tackled well when on the field.

3. Simone Ferrari - 2

Endured an arduous outing against Tu'ungafasi in the scrum, gave away three penalties.

2. Leonardo Ghiraldini - 3

Struggled to perform his core duties well, anonymous when Italy were on attack.

1. Andrea Lovotti - 3

Part of a scrum that largely struggled, conceded a couple of penalties.

Reserves

16. Luca Bigi - 3: Not any better at throwing than the man he replaced.

17. Cherif Traore - 3: Gave away two penalties in his half an hour on the field.

18. Tiziano Pasquali - 3: Did nothing of note in 20 minutes, had the best Italian name.

19. Marco Fuser - 4: Introduced just before halftime and defended with solidity.

20. Johan Meyer - NA

21. Guglielmo Palazzani - NA

22. Luca Morisi - 3: A tough 25 minutes in a team going backwards.

23. Edoardo Padovani - 3: Completely forgettable in half an hour off the bench.