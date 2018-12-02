The Alternative Cricket Commentary Collective (ACC) have officially joined the ranks of Christmas song covers with their debut single 'Do They Know It's Cricket Time.'

The hilarious parody based on the 1984 Band Aid hit 'Do They Know It's Christmas' sums up the struggles cricket fans have had over the dry winter months and the glimmer of hope that Christmas brings.

Ahead of today's launch of their first ever Christmas album, the ACC released a music video for the lead track featuring all nine members of the team; Leigh Hart, Matt Heath, Mike Lane, Jason Hoyte, Lee Baker, James McOnie, Jeremy Wells, Scotty J Stevenson and Paul Ford.

The video also features cameos from Laura McGoldrick, Sam Wallace and New Zealand TV Personality of the Year Haley Holt.

Head ACC commentator Jeremy Wells said the song, along with the full album, came naturally to him and the team.

"It was something that, as a team of cricket commentators, came almost naturally and we spent just 45 minutes in the studio putting these nine tracks down," he said.

The highly-anticipated album, which is available for free download today from TheACCnz.com, features nine classic ACC tracks mixed in with commentary highlights from previous seasons, and two bonus tracks.