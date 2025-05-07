“Selections have been awarded on consistent form through Super Rugby Aupiki and we are allowing more time for players who weren’t selected to learn and settle into our environment. I’ve also been really impressed with the attitude within our group.”

The match will also mark a special return for loosehead prop Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, who will come off the bench in what will be her first test since the last Rugby World Cup.

A troubling neck injury saw her sit out competitive rugby for two years and the 27-year-old had major surgery last year in a bid to make the World Cup squad this year.

Awhina Tangen-Wainohu on the charge against Australia in the opening match of the Rugby World Cup in 2022. Photo / Photosport

Hooker Georgia Ponsonby anchors the scrum alongside props Chryss Viliko and Tanya Kalounivale. Alana Bremner and Maiakawanakaulani Roos make up the locking duo, while co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu and Layla Sae have been named in the loose forwards. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, last year’s Black Ferns Player of the Year, completes the strong forward pack at No 8.

In the backs, co-captain and first five-eighths Ruahei Demant and halfback Maia Joseph start together, combining with Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt and Amy du Plessis in the midfield. Wingers Ayesha Leti-I’iga and Katelyn Vahaakolo will bring pace and power on the wings with Sorensen-McGee rounding out the starting team.

Bunting is eager for the Black Ferns to make a statement as preparations begin towards the Rugby World Cup, which gets under way in England in August.

“This week is important to us, Laurie O’Reilly pathed [sic] the way for women’s rugby through some tough times in Aotearoa,” said Bunting.

“We know Australia will be a great challenge at this stage of our journey and we want to ensure that we have a strong start to our campaign. The focus lies with us, deepening our connections and playing our game as we continue to build throughout Pacific Four”.

Kickoff is at 5pm.

Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko 2. Georgia Ponsonby 3. Tanya Kalounivale 4. Alana Bremner 5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos 6. Layla Sae 7. Kennedy Tukuafu (Co-captain) 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker 9. Maia Joseph 10. Ruahei Demant (Co-captain) 11. Katelyn Vahaakolo 12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt 13. Amy du Plessis 14. Ayesha Leti-I’iga 15. Braxton Sorensen-McGee

Bench: 16. Atlanta Lolohea 17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu 18. Amy Rule 19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu 20. Dhys Faleafaga 21. Iritana Hohaia 22. Hannah King 23. Mererangi Paul