From Twickenham's grand stage to the shop floor, Wyatt Crockett has little time to savour the satisfaction of his final international victory.

The most capped player in Super Rugby history and a 71-test All Blacks veteran, Crockett bowed out of the highest arena by captaining the Barbarians to an unlikely 38-35 win over the Pumas on Sunday morning (NZT).

The 35-year-old battled for 44 minutes, admitting his lungs hurt throughout after dedicating the majority of his time over the past three intensive months to setting up a Sterling Sports in Nelson.

After toasting this victory in typical Baabaas style, Crockett will immediately resume store duties.

"I always hoped to play for the Baabaas," Crockett said. "I've watched from afar a lot of my good friends have played for this team and they've all said it is one of the best weeks of their rugby careers and it's so true.

"It's pretty cool to play here in this stadium, in this arena, for my last international game. It's really special.

"We'll probably have a couple of beers and relax together and we'll be getting dressed up which is good.

"I'm heading home tomorrow and I'll be straight back to working in the shop."

Barbarians's Lood de Jager runs onto score a try during the international Rugby Union match between Argentina and the Barbarian's at Twickenham stadium. Photo / AP

The Baabaas rallied from 28-7 down to clinch victory through Elton Jantjies' last-minute drop goal.

Springboks turned Baabaas coach Rassie Erasmus reserved special praise for his selfless front-rower.

"I'm happy for guys like Wyatt," Erasmus said. "People forget what his body feels like now and what he did for Super Rugby, New Zealand rugby and world rugby.

"Guys like that, with that reputation who never get into trouble, always playing honest rugby, those are the role models you want. Games like this are great to reward guys like that. I don't know if we deserved to win this game but I'm glad for Wyatt."

The Baabaas' comeback capped fond memories for Crockett at Twickenham, having treasured the All Blacks' World Cup triumph here three years ago.

His maiden Baabaas' experience, blending eight nationalities throughout the unique week, was a rare first for someone who has almost seen it all.

"There were a few different experiences out here tonight," Crockett said. "I didn't sing the anthem but I enjoyed listening to it. It was interesting being the home team, and then cheering on a South African to kick the drop goal to win the game that's definitely a new experience for me.

"It was such an amazing week to play with so many fantastic players from around the world. We've had a lot of fun and we just wanted to turn up tonight and put on a good show and represent this famous club well.

"The guys pulled it off in the end, it was fantastic rugby.

"It's a throwback to amateur rugby in that we're not playing for contracts. The beauty of Baabaas rugby is there is not that pressure. Whether we win or lose we just wanted to play good rugby. It's always nice when you do win but you don't have that weight of expectation on your shoulders.

"We're able to get out there and play."

Following this fairytale finish Christmas delicacies in Golden Bay are sure to taste sweeter.

Yet it is not the end just yet for Crockett, with one final season for Tasman to come.

"I had a great time playing Mitre 10 Cup it's a cool competition and I enjoy playing with a whole bunch of young guys so I'll look forward to going back to that."

One final chapter awaits this much-liked loosehead