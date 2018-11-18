Sydney Kings100

NZ Breakers 87

The Sydney Kings have the Breakers' number. For the second time this season, the Kings handed the Breakers a heavy defeat, winning 100-87 in Sydney tonight as the New Zealand side suffered their second defeat in three days.

The Breakers made the trip across the Tasman from the chilly climes of Invercargill following Friday's defeat to Melbourne, which may have explained their cold shooting performance in Sydney. The Breakers shot just 40 per cent from the field, making 28 of 69 attempts.

Reigning NBL MVP Jerome Randle top-scored for the Kings with 24 points, while former NBA star Andrew Bogut finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Shawn Long was the best for the visitors with a game-high 25 points and eight rebounds while fellow import Patrick Richard scored 18 points. But most of the regular Breakers contributors went missing.

Corey Webster, like so many, had an off night shooting two from 11 to finish with five points, following a 31-point performance on Friday.

Tom Abercrombie (four) and Shea Ili (nine) were held to single figures.

The defeat follows an opening-round 101-78 thrashing to the Kings last month.

With NBL leaders the Perth Wildcats looming on Friday night at Auckland's Spark Arena, the Breakers have a tall order snapping their first losing streak of the season.