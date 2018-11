The Black Ferns have been stunned in Grenoble.

The world champions have lost to France for the first time ever, going down 30-27.

The hosts outscored New Zealand four tries to three, with both sides managing just one-a-piece in the second half.

The loss saw long-time skipper Fiao'o Fa'amausili and veteran Linda Itunu denied a fairytale farewell, as they bow out of the international game.

Advertisement

-More to come