By Austin Healey for Telegraph UK

As much as I immensely respect New Zealand for their history, heritage and the quality of the rugby they have produced both now and over the years, why does it feel like they have a divine right over everyone else to seemingly control the world game?

The law changes, the calendar, it seems as though it is all pretty much governed by Steve Hansen and the All Blacks. It should be more of a level playing field, and that comes down to World Rugby. 'Everyone has an equal say' - what rubbish. Especially if you are from a Tier 2 nation.

When you play New Zealand you have to realise they are only as good as the sum of their parts, and you have to break those parts up. Despite the loss, I felt England played very well in the opening 20 minutes and definitely shocked the All Blacks, much as South Africa did before this year in Wellington.

Former English test star Austin Healey. Photo / Getty

To beat them you have to get rid of the myth, the image, the brand and this concept that it is some sort of privilege to play against New Zealand. I do not buy into that idea or the 'All Blacks' brand. It should be a privilege to play against every nation.

You can argue that their lofty standing has helped New Zealand with their preparation for next year's Rugby World Cup, having played two tests in Japan this autumn which England have not been able to do this year and will not do before the tournament starts. It will be of huge benefit to the All Blacks.

The first time I played in Japan was for the Barbarians and I remember the climate was very different to what we were accustomed to back home. That does give New Zealand a slight advantage. You do not want to go to Japan and to be in awe of the sights or anything like that: you are going out there to do a job. It does help if you have seen everything before.

In comparison, word came out of Pennyhill Park that England had a sushi night this week but that honestly feels a bit like a PR stunt rather than preparation for the Rugby World Cup, given that England will be travelling over there with their own chef and they will probably be eating shepherd's pie most days.

As for the crucial offside decision against Courtney Lawes on Saturday, I want to get this off my chest. The same officiating problem cropped up again that we have recently discussed in this column.

More and more we are seeing referees govern the final five minutes of a Test differently to the first five minutes. And it is becoming an increasing problem in games that are finely balanced.

Everybody who was not English was sure Lawes was offside, despite looking at the laws of the game (no pun intended). Except he was clearly onside.

Courtney Lawes of England reacts in defeat after the test against the All Blacks at Twickenham. Photo / Getty

The ball was out of the ruck, meaning there was no offside line because the player at the back, Matt Todd, was not bound. TJ Perenara had picked up the ball. He had already moved it once off the floor.

Admittedly there were many elements for the referee, Jerome Garces, to look at in an instant, which makes his job very difficult. But there was nothing clear and obvious to deny that try. The ruck, unlike the controversial Owen Farrell tackle the week before, was not 50-50. It was not even 80-20. It was 100 per cent onside.

As for the selection to face Japan, Jack Nowell at outside centre is really interesting. Nowell might be one yard short of pace to end up playing on the wing long-term in big test matches, where your speed gets you out of trouble. Jones has compared him to Conrad Smith, but I see similarities between Nowell and Brian O'Driscoll. Drico was an amazing player, very strong and brilliant over the ball, which Nowell is as well.

He will get a really good opportunity in that midfield, in a backline with a nice balance alongside Alex Lozowski and captain George Ford. In an attacking sense, there are threats everywhere, with Danny Care offering zip around the breakdown.

The All Blacks have dominated the rugby world for years. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Cokanasiga is a hell of an athlete and will not get exposed against Japan, but if he can learn to defend then he could also be a Rugby World Cup bolter. If England do well, a few of those backs could find themselves starting in Japan next year in positions which are relatively new to them.

*Austin Healey played 51 tests for England and two for the British and Irish Lions.