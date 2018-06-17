A war of words has broken out between Fox Sports host Yvonne Sampson and New Zealand prop Charlie Gubb's wife following a nasty incident during the Raiders and Panthers clash last weekend.

Charlene Gubb took offence to Sampson's remarks she made following a late tackle from the Raiders prop on Panthers star Nathan Cleary that led to the Kiwi's suspension.

Following the incident, where Gubb targetted the legs during Cleary's last tackle play kick, Sampson reportedly said fans would prefer to watch Nathan Clearys rather than Charlie Gubbs.

Charlie Gubb tackles the legs of Nathan Cleary as he kicked the ball. Photo / Getty

The comment infuriated Charlene, Gubb's wife, which she described as "belittling".

"'Fans are gonna turn up to games to watch Nathan Clearys not Charlie Gubbs'. @yvonnesampson.

"This comment is belittling to imply that non-superstars are insignificant to the NRL which is a working-class game. It did not need to be added to the conversation. SMH (shake my head)."

Charlene Gubb's message was also supported by Raiders forward Sia Soliola, Sharks halfback Chad Townsend and Huddersfield Giants utility Jordan Turner who all liked Gubb's tweet.

Many fans from New Zealand and Australia threw their support behind the Gubbs with some saying the game of league is built around the hard-working forwards.

"Bulls***, it's all about the Charlie Gubb's! Naturally gifted or not as much - it's about the guys who put in and try exceed their own abilities. Keep doing what you do mate and know that plenty of footy fans admire NRL players of all media perceived status levels," one person wrote.

"Fans won't see much Nathan Clearys if the Charlie Gubbs aren't there... I'd watch Nathan Cleary any day ... but I'd TURN UP to watch Charlie Gubb play every day!!!" one fan said.

Another wrote: "These 'superstars' are nothing without workhorses such as Charlie Gubb! Great player who deserves more credit than what he has been given."

Charlie Gubb was suspended for his late tackle on the legs of playmaker Nathan Cleary. Photo / Getty

However, Sampson has since hit back at Charlene Gubb's claims with the Fox host defending her stance saying her comments were taken out of context.

"Taken out of context. Fans want to see competitive, physical entertaining footy.

Not dangerous, cheap shots that result in suspensions. Understand you want to defend your husband but misquoting me won't help @cHalapua @RaidersCanberra @NRL @FOXNRL"

Charlie Gubb rose to fame as a NZ Warriors cult hero for his aggressive-natured defensive style which included sprinting out of the defensive line to put on big hits and chop ball carriers down at will.

The enforcer was known for his availability to fans and his down-to-earth nature off the field but ruthless streak on it. Fans coined the hashtag #GubbCity as a way to show appreciation to the crowd favourite.

Fans created memes for the former Warriors cult hero. Photo / Getty / Facebook

However, despite his cult status, the prop has come under fire for his technique which has previously been labelled "careless" and "reckless".

Last weekend his tackle on Cleary was labelled "disgusting" by Panthers enforcer Trent Merrin.

"As a middle you've got to put heat on the kickers but obviously you've got to respect the player as well," Merrin told Fox Sports' Big League Wrap.

"It was disgusting. I was on the bench when it happened. I think it's a send-off straight away - you can't do it.

"We've got kids watching the game, young halves who want to be in those positions and to see that it's something they wouldn't want to come in to, so it's something we need to really tidy up in our game."

Former premiership-winning hooker Michael Ennis agreed playmakers must be better protected by referees.

"I thought Charlie Gubb should have been sent off," Ennis said.

"We see these pedantic penalties for minor ruck infringements but this one is something we just can't tolerate in the game.

"Charlie Gubb just comes spearing in at his legs - how Nathan didn't break his leg I'll never know. It's just a horrible, horrible look."