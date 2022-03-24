Dame Lisa Carrington has married her long-time partner Michael Buck.

Sharing the news on social media, Carrington announced the couple's marriage on Thursday night.

"Introducing ... Mr & Mrs. A glimpse into the best day ever celebrating with our amazing whanau and friends," Carrington posted on Instagram.

The caption is accompanied by a number of photos taken from the couple's special day.

Many people congratulated the pair including a number of female Olympians such as Canoe slalom athlete Luuka Jones and rugby sevens stars Tyla Nathan-Wong and Ruby Tui.

The pair announced their engagement back on March 11, a few months before the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

Carrington became New Zealand's greatest Olympian in the Japanese capital, overcoming a tough schedule to win gold in the K1 200m, K1 500m and K2 500m (with Caitlin Regal), increasing her tally to six medals (five gold and one bronze).

Since the 2012 Olympics, Carrington has been involved in 29 per cent of the 17 gold medals achieved by this country.

Dame Lisa Carrington claimed three gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Last month, Carrington won the supreme award at the 59th Halberg Awards ceremony.

She was named the sportswoman of the year earlier in the night, before being presented the supreme award honours by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.

It was Carrington's second supreme award, having also won the ultimate honour in another Olympic year in 2016, while she has now won five consecutive sportswoman of the year awards, to go alongside her sportswoman of the decade honour, claimed last year in the absence of the yearly Halberg Awards due to the impact of Covid-19 on New Zealand sport.