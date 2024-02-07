The Black Caps head to Hamilton with a 1-0 series lead. Photosport

Black Caps batsman Daryl Mitchell will miss the second test against South Africa and the T20 series against Australia in an attempt to allow an ongoing foot injury to heal.

Mitchell was rested for the fifth Twenty20 against Pakistan last month along with the Super Smash Finals but is Mitchell still experiencing discomfort.

Mitchell made 34 in the first innings and 11 in his second knock of the Black Caps’ 281-run win at Bay Oval.

Canterbury bowler Will O’Rourke will join the squad in Hamilton as planned. The second test begins on Tuesday.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said the decision was based on a long-term view to ensure Mitchell is fully fit for the test series against Australia starting on February 29.

“Daryl is a hugely important member of the squad in all three formats and ensuring he is in the best shape is vital with the period of matches to come,” said Stead.

“Based on the schedule ahead, we feel now is an appropriate time for Daryl to complete a period of rehabilitation.”