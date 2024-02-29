A general view at the lunch break as fans walk on the field during the first test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve. Photosport

Australian cricket fans were green with envy, akin to the day one pitch at the Basin Reserve, by a proud tradition at the Wellington ground during the opening test against the Black Caps.

Australian commentator Adam Collins shared an image on X of the tradition at the Basin Reserve where fans are allowed to walk on the ground and inspect the pitch during the lunch break.

Kids are even encouraged to play their own game on the outfield during the 40-minute break.

They do it well here - fans on the ground at lunch, games across the outfield #NZvAUS @SEN_Cricket pic.twitter.com/cVgNzH5E4r — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) February 29, 2024

“Can’t do the same in some countries mainly the subcontinent ones. Kiwis are nice and mannered people, we can’t say the same for others,” an X user commented.

Patrons allowed on the ground during lunch break at Basin Reserve in Wellington. Great to get a look at the pitch or partake in your own games on the outfield. Awesome #NZvAUS @abcsport pic.twitter.com/1UBDuqrVY5 — Corbin Middlemas (@CorbinMiddlemas) February 29, 2024

“How can you not love NZ? This is fantastic,” one fan responded.

“Australia could learn so much,” another added.

But another pointed out it only suits smaller grounds and wouldn’t work for the bigger crowds that attend games at test venues in Australia such as the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Basin Reserve was a sell out for the opening day as Australia reached 279 for nine at stumps. The Black Caps are aiming to win their first test at home over their transtasman rivals in 31 years.