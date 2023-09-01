Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

New Zealand Rugby governance review: The numbers that prove how unsustainable NPC and Super Rugby are

Christopher Reive
By
5 mins to read
A Wednesday night clash between Auckland and Manawatū drew few spectators to Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

A Wednesday night clash between Auckland and Manawatū drew few spectators to Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

The vast cost of running the NPC has been highlighted by the New Zealand Rugby governance review, which questions the sustainability of the competition running alongside Super Rugby in its current forms.

Among

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport