New Zealand Rugby House building in Wellington. Photo / Photosport

Major changes are coming to the New Zealand Rugby board as the national body stands on the verge of belatedly meeting government-mandated female representation targets.

New Zealand Rugby was penalised to the tune of losing $280,000 in Sport New Zealand funding due to a lack of women on its nine-person board last year, and faced the prospect of that figure increasing to almost $600,000 annually unless the 40 per cent quota is met this year.

The Herald understands Bart Campbell, the widely connected Melbourne-based sports marketing entrepreneur, will not seek re-election at the conclusion of his four-year term next month. That will pave the way for a female to be selected from the independent appointment route.

As well as his broad business interests Campbell, a former chairman and shareholder in the Melbourne Storm, is an increasingly influential figure on the global rugby scene. He serves on the World Rugby council, Rugby World Cup and global governing commercial boards.

Campbell intended to relocate to New Zealand before Covid altered those plans which contributed to his decision to stand down from the NZ Rugby board. That imminent change leaves a decision about whether Campbell will continue as NZR’s nominated member on the World Rugby council.

Ultimately, with 15 weeks of World Rugby commitments on the road this year Campbell decided he could no longer juggle that time away alongside NZ Rugby duties and his two children aged 11 and nine.

After fielding over 70 applications for the skills and expertise-based independent appointment, NZ Rugby is believed to have two leading female candidates to join former Black Ferns captain Dr Farah Palmer, former governor-general and recently appointed chair Dame Patsy Reddy and Dunedin lawyer Rowena Davenport on its board.

When New Zealand Rugby finalises board appointments at its annual meeting on April 27, it will be the last of the major 65 sports organisations in the country to meet the 40 per cent female threshold.

Elsewhere joint deputy chair Bailey Mackey, chief executive of Pango Productions and Māori Entrepreneur of the Year in 2017, is expected to be reappointed to the board but after shuffling sideways to replace former chairman Stewart Mitchell in the nominated route.

The contest for the final position will be between Shaun Nixon, who served on the NZ Rugby board from 2019-2022, and six-year Auckland rugby chairman Stu Mather.

Nixon was jointly nominated by North Harbour and Thames Valley while Mather has the backing of Auckland and one other notable province.

After extensive lobbying behind the scenes, Nixon and Mather will present their cases to the floor at the AGM and seek a majority from the 90 votes cast by New Zealand’s 26 provincial unions.