New Zealand Rugby and Adidas unveil new All Blacks and Black Ferns jerseys

The new All Blacks and Black Ferns jerseys. Photo / New Zealand Rugby

Adidas and New Zealand Rugby have unveiled two new jerseys for the All Blacks and the Black Ferns.

The new All Blacks jersey, which is available in stores now, will set fans back $200 for the performance jersey and $150 for the replica version.

The team will wear it for the first time when they take on Australia in the Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park, Auckland, on Saturday August 7.

For the first time in their 30-year history, the Black Ferns will have their own dedicated jersey, specifically tailored to accommodate the demands of the women's game.

The Black Ferns jersey will be available to purchase on September 1 and will be worn for the first time when the Black Ferns take on Australia at Rugby Park, Christchurch, on September 26th.

Over the last two years, Black Ferns players took part in innovative body-mapping sessions, material testing and also gave feedback on what they wanted in a jersey.

The players said presenting themselves as women on the field was equally important as presenting themselves as the fierce, rugby athletes they are.

The result of these insights is a bespoke jersey that supports this desire in the form of a sleek, athletic and feminine silhouette.

Black Ferns senior player Lesley Elder said getting their own jersey was a significant moment for the women's game in New Zealand.

"It's hard to put into words what this moment means to our team," she said. "I'm excited to be part of the journey towards elevating the women's game and seeing our sport get the recognition it deserves.

"This jersey is designed to inspire the future of our game and we cannot wait to wear it on the field and motivate the next generation of girls and women in New Zealand to pick up a rugby ball and chase their dreams."

This is more than just a jersey. It’s what we all stand for 👊



The All Blacks and Black Ferns Primeblue replica jerseys made with Parley Ocean Plastic.



➡ Available now at https://t.co/fhR3msWNWf pic.twitter.com/k2IuyoB1RQ — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 3, 2021

All Blacks players also gave feedback on their jersey design, and Adidas has equipped them with an innovation-fuelled jersey which provides them with superior strength and fit as they play.

A new collar design sees the return of a primarily black collar with white detailing and the classic Mandarin collar design, while the new modernised cuff construction is designed to improve comfort and shaping around the bicep.

The match jersey is also 35 percent lighter than previous designs, providing an improved fit without compromising on strength, and is designed to react and stretch with the player as they move on the field.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane said: "What we wear and what that represents is a huge part of our nation's heritage. There is a responsibility that comes with wearing the All Blacks jersey and we take that responsibility seriously.

"The jersey is iconic for us, not only in the way it looks, but also in how it supports us when we're playing on the field. That's why we're always keen to be involved in the development of any new jersey.

"We love working with the team at Adidas to ensure each new design is refined to reflect the modern needs of the game, so we can make the iconic jersey even more special."

Aaron Smith modelling the new All Blacks jersey. Photo / Adidas

As part of adidas' continued efforts towards ending plastic waste, the bespoke Black Ferns jersey as well as the replica All Blacks jersey available to purchase feature Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic, intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines preventing it from polluting our oceans. Products made with Primeblue use a minimum of 40 percent recycled content.

Matthew Fielding, the Adidas category director of global brands said: "The All Blacks and Black Ferns jersey launches are about recognising a need for change and addressing it. By launching the jerseys together for the first time, we wanted to focus on addressing our ambition to be the most sustainable brand in rugby and celebrate the diversity and inclusion within the world of rugby.

"We hope to continue our dedication to creating sporting apparel that is not only functional and innovative but sustainable, while inspiring the next generation of players, particularly female players, to know that anything is possible."

At a glance - the new All Blacks jersey

For the first time ever, the All Blacks match jerseys are made with super-strong Dyneema® yarns, which offer enhanced durability and are 15 times stronger than steel. The yarns are woven into the fabric to create a jersey that is both durable and lightweight. In addition, Dyneema yarns offer conductive properties to help with temperature regulation and offer great moisture management, creating a jersey that is more breathable than the previous iteration. A new-collar design, informed by player feedback, sees a return to a primarily black collar with white detailing and the classic Mandarin collar design while the new modernized cuff construction, is designed to improve comfort and shaping around the bicep. The match jersey is also 35 percent lighter than previous designs, providing an improved fit without compromising on strength and is designed to react and stretch with the player as they move on the field.

At a glance - the new Black Ferns jersey

Reflecting a balance of fierce athleticism and femininity, the bespoke Black Ferns jersey provides a sleek, athletic and feminine silhouette. The jersey features an adaptation of the traditional rugby collar for a feminine, athletic look while elastic-free cuffs with a longer length provide comfort, alongside the shaped hem, for free-ranging movement. Seams around the waist allow for a tailored fit to suit the feminine body shape, similar to the back panel and waistband, which allow for a high-performance, athletic look. The accompanying shorts are designed to allow for more free-ranging movement and comfort for the legs. Featuring PASMO CHILL, a knitted material that allows for temperature regulation, the jersey is also equipped to keep players cool on the field.