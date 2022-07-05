The All Whites' World Cup campaign ended in cruel fashion at the final hurdle. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Football will undertake an independent review of the recent All Whites 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign, which ended with the cruel 0-1 loss to Costa Rica last month.

The Herald understands that high profile Auckland lawyer Don MacKinnon will be conducting the de brief.

MacKinnon is a specialist in sports and employment law and has wide ranging experience.

He is currently chairman of the Blues Super Rugby franchise and is on the board of New Zealand cricket.

MacKinnon is also head of the World Athletics Vetting panel, which deals with the integrity of officials and administrators. To add to his sporting CV, MacKinnon has previously been a director of Sport New Zealand, High Performance Sport New Zealand and chair of Netball New Zealand.

The parameters of the review are still be refined, but are likely to be fairly narrow, mainly around the specifics of the campaign to analyse what went well and what could be improved.

The review is believed to be unrelated to the impending departure of NZ Football general manager of high performance Gareth Jennings.

Jennings joined NZF in September 2021 after working at academy level at several English clubs.

It's understood the Englishman tendered his resignation last week, though no specific reason has been offered for his exit.

New Zealand Football has emphasised that the review is standard practice after a major campaign and having an independent person conduct it, rather than in house, makes it more likely that meaningful outcomes can be achieved.

Most of the All Whites staff will be interviewed, including head coach Danny Hay and his assistants Darren Bazeley, Rory Fallon and Johnathan Gould as well as the support team.

All Whites coach Danny Hay. Photo / Photosport

The players will also be heavily involved, though it is not yet clear whether it will be a representative group or all of the playing personnel. Work will begin on the review immediately, with the outcome expected to be delivered in November.

Overall, the internal view within NZF of the campaign appears to be highly positive.

Putting aside the result, the performance against Costa Rica surpassed all expectations and was one of the best achieved by a All Whites' team against world class opposition.

There was also the clinical effort at the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament – with 18 goals scored and only one conceded – despite the logistical problems of some games being staged outside a Fifa window.

The recent match against Peru in Barcelona, in front of 34,000 fans also illustrated the team's progress and put NZF on the world stage, while the sixth placed finish at the Tokyo Olympics was an impressive achievement.

This World Cup cycle was also heavily disrupted by the Covid pandemic, which meant almost two years without games. In total Danny Hay's team had 14 matches before the intercontinental playoff.

In the previous cycle there were 30 by the equivalent stage, while Ricki Herbert had 25 matches leading up to the 2013 Intercontinental playoffs with Mexico.

On Wednesday the first leg of the upcoming Australian series was confirmed, with the All Whites to face the Socceroos at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on September 22nd (10pm NZT) before the second game at Eden Park three days later (4pm).

The series will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first transtasman clash in 1922. The All Whites last played the Socceroos in 2011 and have met only three times since 2005.

At this stage NZF have no plans to organise matches in the November window for the All Whites, though numerous international teams will be seeking games ahead of the Fifa World Cup, so that position may shift.