New Zealand Football has open mind about Fifa's radical proposal to stage biennial World Cups

New Zealand Football is keeping an open mind about Fifa's proposed World Cup reforms, though admit it may present an "enormous opportunity" for the sport in this country.

The latest step in Fifa's consultations on the idea of biennial World Cups, along with other wide ranging changes to the international match calendar, took place last week, with an online global summit attended by 207 member nations.

During that meeting Fifa claimed that independent research predicted an increase of US$ 4.4 billion ($6.5 billion) in revenue across a four year cycle with an extra World Cup, from growth in ticket receipts, media rights and sponsorship.

Delegates were informed that national associations could receive around US$16 million ($23.5 million) in additional funds on a quadrennial basis, though the exact allocations were not detailed.

The figures ran counter to previous studies cited by UEFA and the World Leagues Forum, which concluded that Fifa's proposals could cost billions in lost income for major domestic leagues, UEFA and European member nations.

Fifa's radical proposition around the World Cup format has been polarising.

UEFA has been vehement in it's opposition, floating the idea of a tournament boycott. The South American confederation has also expressed opposition, along with Europe's major leagues and top clubs, as well as the global players' union.

The African nations (CAF) have backed the radical plan and it is expected that the majority of Asian and Central American countries support the idea, due to the financial implications and increased qualification opportunities.

NZF chief executive Andrew Pragnell attended the meeting last week and will spend much of the holiday period absorbing the 700 pages of written material subsequently provided.

"Our position at this stage is that we need more information," Pragnell told the Herald. "There are a lot of dimensions to this work. There's high performance, technical and development aspects and a significant commercial and financial dimension, which all need to be understood holistically before you form a single view and that picture is quite complex."

"What I would say though, is that the current makeup of the international match calendar does not serve New Zealand football particularly well. There's reasons for that, including our own geography and time zones and our confederation position and our rankings."

"But ultimately, our national teams activity is predominantly a loss making activity. And obviously we want to transform it into a business model that works for the whole sport and supports football financially as well."

The logistics of the current international match calendar mean that New Zealand struggle to organise home fixtures for the All Whites, while the only international matches that have turned a profit since 2009 have been the intercontinental playoffs, with sellouts at Wellington Stadium.

The biennial World Cup sits within a wider overhaul of the match calendar, which includes compressing all international fixtures into longer, less frequent windows, with the stated aim of reducing travel and player workload. Annual age group World Cups are also on the table.

Though there is widespread cynicism around increasing the frequency of World Cups, with the impact on other tournaments in an already compressed calendar and concerns over mental and physical fatigue for players, Pragnell sees merit in the underlying intentions.

"If you step back and look at the stated intent and reasons behind driving reforms from Fifa, the large part is to address the disparity of opportunity and the disparity of wealth within international football," said Pragnell.

"That intent is a really positive one [but] whether or not these are the right solutions, we need to form an opinion."

"We don't have a view yet but we should be open minded about reform because there is strong evidence to show increasing disparity of wealth in football and arguably we're on the wrong side of that disparity."

"So it may present an enormous opportunity, but we are definitely reserving judgment until we have done our due diligence."

With such widespread opposition to the controversial plan, it's hoped that some form of compromise can be reached, which increases opportunities and potential revenues, without causing colossal disruption to the match calendar and existing tournaments.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said last week that a majority of nations would back the reforms if a vote was taken now, but there is a lot more boardroom manoeuvring to come.

The next Fifa congress is scheduled for March 31, 2022, but though a binding vote on the various proposals at that stage was unlikely.

"It's really strong reform," concluded Pragnell. "And when strong reforms are proposed, you make sure you work through that carefully."

"I'm sure there'll be some immediate 'yays', some immediate 'nays', but the most valuable feedback from member associations will influence the final outcome the most."

"There are a number of potential proposals and you may end up with a hybrid of some that are on the table. [But] it's a chance to be influential, and we want to have a hand in that."